posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 12th, 2019 at 5:37 pm

This week on Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki kahaani, we see an upset Netra who is refusing to get married to Viraj. Because of this, the situation worsens and Viraj is now under the influence of alcohol. Sitaara is shocked and ends up proposing to Viraj to get married to her so she can save him from the evil Vishkanyas. Viraj agrees to Sitaara’s proposal and Vrinda in the meantime plants a teen-muha saanp to attack the king. Will Sitaara learn about this situation and be to save him?

Going forward, Vrinda proposes to attend Sitaara’s wedding as her mother, however, Sitaara senses something suspicious. What’s on their mind? Tune in to Sitaara from Monday to Friday at 10: 30 pm to find out more.