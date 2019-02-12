posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 12th, 2019 at 6:03 pm

This week on Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya Ki Kahaani, an icchadhari scorpion attacks both Albeli and Sitaara. Sitaara, however, defeats him and pledges to tak down the culprits of her mother for putting her through so much over the last couple of years. She even attacks Viraj with her poisonous nails but fails. Unable to kill him first, she tried to kill Viraj again by giving him a poisonous flower. With a sheer aim of revenge, Sitara even woos Samrat into the vishlok and captivates him just the way her mother and aunts were kept.

Going forward, she even lies to Kuldeep about not going to the vishlok but ends up going there secretly and traps Rajguru. Will Kuldeep ever know about this? Will Sitaara succeed in her mission?

Tune in to Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.