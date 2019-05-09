posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 9th, 2019 at 1:29 pm

Tonight, on Sitaara, we see that Padmini has witnessed everything and ends up in Viraj’s room, breathing heavily. Looking at, Viraj comes her down and makes her sit. She is trying to speak but ends up fumbling. Padmini tells him that the vishkanyas have taken Sitaara with them. Hearing this, he gets angry and storms out of the room. Sitaara, on the other hand, is tied to a tree where the Vishkanyas are seen chanting a mantra. What does this lead to?

Later, a masked man is seen carrying Sitaara who is unconscious. He makes her rest behind the tree. Just then, he is seen looking at Sitaara in awe! While she is still unconscious, he writes a little note for her and places it next to her. What could this note have?

Tune in to Sitaara tonight at 10:30 pm to find out more.