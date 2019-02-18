posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 18th, 2019 at 6:39 pm

This week on Shakti, an aggravated Sitaara tries to kill Viraj. Also, Vrinda’s lie is out and Sitaara gets to know the real truth about her intentions and pledges to stand against her and protect the Rajparivar. On realizing her mistake, Sitaara apologizes to Kuldeep and Viraj for all the misunderstandings and promises to protect the entire family against the evil. How will Vrinda and her sisters react to this? Do they have a revenge plan in mind?

Going forward, we see Padmini’s birthday celebrations in full swing. In the meantime, Vrinda and the other Vishkanyas think that the time is now ideal to take their revenge. Keeping this in mind, they plan their attack on Viraj. Will Sitaara be able to save him or will the Vrinda and her sisters emerge victoriously?