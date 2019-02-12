posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 22nd, 2019 at 9:55 am

Recently, the entire crew of Shakti flew to Singapore for a special few episodes that will make you love the show a hundred times more than you already do. From scenic beauties, buzzing streets and your favourite celebrities shooting in these gorgeous locations, the 'Singapore Special' week on Shakti is just unmissable. We won't tell you what the upcoming plot is, but we can tell you for sure that this special week is all about love, compassion and more! We stalked our very own Saumya a.k.a Rubina's Instagram feed and discovered a series of fun posts as a cool build up is necessary after all, right?

#1 Some motivation, anyone?

#2 A little bit of drama hurt nobody, did it?



#3 Guys, meet the super team. Correction: The hardworking team!



#4 Because you're never too old for some fun and games.



#5 Or singing out loud with your crew!



#6 Wake up, sip on some coffee, hustle, repeat!



#7 Because the world is your oyster and it's time to take over!



#8 The time post pack-up is precious. Every minute wasted is criminal.

