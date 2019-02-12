Singapore through Rubina's lense!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 22nd, 2019 at 9:55 am

Recently, the entire crew of Shakti flew to Singapore for a special few episodes that will make you love the show a hundred times more than you already do. From scenic beauties, buzzing streets and your favourite celebrities shooting in these gorgeous locations, the 'Singapore Special' week on Shakti is just unmissable. We won't tell you what the upcoming plot is, but we can tell you for sure that this special week is all about love, compassion and more! We stalked our very own Saumya a.k.a Rubina's Instagram feed and discovered a series of fun posts as a cool build up is necessary after all, right?

 

#1 Some motivation, anyone?

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 

#2 A little bit of drama hurt nobody, did it?
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 

#3 Guys, meet the super team. Correction: The hardworking team! 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 

#4 Because you're never too old for some fun and games.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 

#5 Or singing out loud with your crew!
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

#6 Wake up, sip on some coffee, hustle, repeat! 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

#7 Because the world is your oyster and it's time to take over! 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

#8 The time post pack-up is precious. Every minute wasted is criminal.
 

 
﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Another situation for the Roop and his family?

Another situation for the Roop and his family?

What Khatron ke Khiladi Season 9 has in store for you tonight!

What Khatron ke Khiladi Season 9 has in store for you tonight!

Is this the end for Bela and Mahir?

Is this the end for Bela and Mahir?

Is Saumya a step closer to Sohum?

Is Saumya a step closer to Sohum?

A secret intruder in Jai and Aadhya's story?

A secret intruder in Jai and Aadhya's story?

You Might Also Like

Nazranaa Diaries

Nazranaa Diaries

Jhansi ki Rani

Jhansi ki Rani

Court Room

Court Room

Gathbandhan

Gathbandhan

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Kesari Nandan

Kesari Nandan

Connect with