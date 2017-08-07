Simhika puts Shani into big trouble this week!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 7th, 2017 at 6:13 pm

 It’s the time of ‘Rahu kaal’ on Shani, due to which Rahu is very powerful during this time, and with the help of his mother so far he has been successful in making situations troublesome for all the heavenly deities.

 

p1

 

This week we will see how Simhika keeps Chhaya trapped in her palace and when Shani comes out in search of her she throws different challenges at him that put him in a fix!

 

p2

 

We will see how Simhika in order to release Chhaya from her shackles asks Shani to fight with one of her warriors, to Shani’s surprise its none other than his mother Chhaya who is forced to fight against Shani. We will see an emotionally intense moment when Shani would refuse to fight with her but Chhaya would insist on fighting. What will Shani do?

 

p4

 

 

As per the other instance, Simhika would give another option to Shani to free his mother from her trap, i.e. he would either have to break Sanghya’s stone form or bring her Hanuman’s mother, Anjani. Shani will be seen in a big dilemma. Simhika would keep threatening about harming Chhaya if he doesn’t do what she has asked for!

 

How will Shani find a solution to this? Will Simhika win this time or things will turn around?

 

Watch ‘Shani’ Mon-Fri at 9 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with