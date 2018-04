posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 6th, 2016 at 1:50 pm

In the previous week, 24 Season 2 saw some unexpected twists and turns in the plot and we had to bid adieu to one of the strongest characters of this season, Haroon Sherchan. Many celebrities took to Twitter to express their wishes for Haroon Sherchan, better known as, Sikandar Kher! Check out here…

@sikandarbk I really enjoyed watching you in #24IndiaS2. Super entertaining and in the end we even felt sorry for Haroon #bravo @24onColors — Sapna Pabbi (@SapnaPabbi) September 4, 2016

@PBnrg @sikandarbk god u jus spoke my mind what the hell happened ... Haroon is imprinted on my mind forever though what an actor 👏👏👏 — Amruta Khanvilkar (@miamruta) September 4, 2016