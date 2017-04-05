posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 5th, 2017 at 5:20 pm

Indeed the last two weekends have been totally entertaining ever since Chhote Miyan Dhaakad got premiered. The 12 dhaakad kids have left us awestruck with their incredible talent at their young age.

It’s certainly not easy to make someone laugh, so we can imagine before stepping on the stage these children would be working really hard to learn those dialogues that they need to present. Hats off to their tenacious efforts and flawless acts!

Well, the coming weekend will once again be rocking! As the special guest for one of the evenings would be dashing Sidharth Malhotra, who stole away girls’ hearts with his debut movie – Student of the year. Looks like it’s going to be a whole lot of fun that the superstar will be part of, even we can’t wait to join him.

We wonder what new these dhaakad children are going to come up with!

Kids playing some of the roles like – Gabbar, Basanti, Thakur, Bappi Lahiri and many more would bring a new flavor to entertainment.

Ah, we need to wait for the weekend for all the fun that’s going to unfold!

Do watch ‘Chhote Miyan Dhaakad’ Saturday-Sunday at 6 PM & 10 PM.