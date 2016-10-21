Siddharth will stir powerful emotions with his performance on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 21st, 2016 at 5:59 pm

Farah's dancing tigers seem to have clear agenda of giving outstanding performances. The five wild cards are kids by age but their acts are suffice to give the other contestants a stream of sweats. 

DSC_2129

 

DSC_2131

 

DSC_2132

 

DSC_2137

 

One such wild card who made a super rocking entry on JDJ9 is Siddharth Nigam. The lad made a power landing exhibiting his skills and flexiblity as a dancer. This week, where the matters of heart are being painted on the dance floor in the form of dance, we will see an unusually beautiful performance by Siddharth and dance partner- Vaishnavi. Both will leave everyone moist eyed with their act. 

 

DSC_2138

 

DSC_2139

 

DSC_2143

 

 

Lyrically beautiful song 'Bolna' helped mold the emotions depicted in the steps like a soul touching poetry.

Everyone was left with goosebumps. Isn't dance all about simple interpretations giving birth to a beautiful act? Siddharth's performance will leave you with a bundle of gratitude for life. 

 

 

DSC_2147

 

Are we going to see a perfect 10 from Farah for him? 

Tune in to JDJ9, Saturday at 10PM to see this heartfelt act.

 


﻿

