Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapoor Have Lots In Store For Us On Bigg Boss 10 Tonight

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 7th, 2017 at 5:39 pm

The main leads from the movie ‘Ok Jannu’, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be coming in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10. The stars will be performing on stage along with Salman Khan on stage on the famous track ‘Humma Humma’.

 

A brief chit chat with the dashing host, the lovely guests will also enter the Bigg Boss house and surprise the housemates. They will involve all the gharwaalez  in a given task.

 

Oh! Looks like this episode will be overloaded with lots of fun and games!

We wish Aditya and Shraddha great luck for their upcoming movie!

 

You stay tuned tonight at 9 PM to watch the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.


