Shows from 2017 that we really miss!

Colors has given us unlimited entertainment in the year 2017! We have laughed, we have cried, we have had nail-biting moments watching our favorite shows. Be it anything, COLORS kept us hooked to it throughout!

 

Colors has nailed it in every area of entertainment. We have again and again felt elated watching the shows of different genres.

 

But yes out of many such wonderful shows that we have had this year, there are some that happened for the first time ever on television screen while amazing us at the same time! While there are some those we really miss!

 

While this year has come to an end, let’s take a look at those shows that we really miss –

 

 

Naagin 2 – Highly engrossing story of unconditional love and revenge!

 

Ek Shrigaar Swabhimaan – A beautiful story about a mother and her two daughters who highly value their self-esteem more than anything else and go through various struggles in life.

 

Rising Star – The season one of the first singing LIVE reality show ever in India that broadcasted on television screens!

 

India Banega Manch – For the first time ever, when the streets became the stage! A totally new concept of showcasing talent where there are no judges but the audience who become the judges while watching them perform LIVE.

 

Devanshi – A story of a girl who fights hard to break the fraudulent elements in society who manipulate people and their faith in order achieve their own selfish needs.

 

Dev – A fierce struggle of a crime detective who fights to give justice to the victims; however life takes a turn making things complicated when he gets accused for being his wife’s killer.

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 – Pain in Spain being the theme of the season, the action packed reality show had 12 khiladis who performed some real dare-devil stunts!

 

Bhaag Bakul Bhaag – The story of a man named Bakul who got destined to have two wives even without wanting such a trouble! A rib-tickling comedy that showcased him juggling between two wives.  

 

Guess you reminisced many moments from these shows. Which one was your favorite?


﻿

