posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 1st, 2017 at 3:35 pm

Life becomes a roller coaster ride for Parth and Shorvari after the latter’s miscarriage on the show. After knowing that ‘surrogacy’ can become the solution for the couple to become parents, the duo tries everything in the best manner possible to ensure they can bring in happiness to their family.

When Teni comes into picture Parth knows Shorvari would never agree for her becoming the surrogate mother but at the same time he also knows there can be no better solution. However, when Shorvari tries to search for Teni and confronts her about the things she has done in past and tells her she would hand her over to the cops, Teni blurts out everything in front of her saying Parth had come to her and told her to help them during the problem by agreeing to become the surrogate mother. Shorvari refuses to to believe, but seeing Parth at the same place after a little while she gets shocked.

Shorvari tells Parth how broken she feels that Parth thought of a girl like Teni to become the mother of their child. Parth tries to explain her why he thought she was the right choice but Shorvari doesn’t agree. Later thinking of the family’s happiness, Shorvari is seen lost in thoughts.

What will happen after this point? Can you guess?

