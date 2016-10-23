Shocking! Priyanka Jagga evicted from Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 23rd, 2016 at 10:48 pm

Priyanka Jagga, who was on top of the game since Day 1, got evicted from Bigg Boss 10 right in the first week. Here’s why we will never forget her…

 

Priyanka crossed swords with almost everyone but her fights with Bani, Rohan and Lopamudra will be remembered most.

 

She became the favourite ‘Beti’ of Om Swami.

 

Priyanka celebrated Karva Chauth on Bigg Boss 10 in a rather unique manner!

 

She could go to any extent to win the task, even peeing for that matter!

 

She proved to be a tough competition for the Celebrities.

 

