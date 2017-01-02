posted by Webdunia, last updated on January 2nd, 2017 at 3:08 pm

In an unexpected twist we will see tonight how close friends Rohan and Lopamudra get into a bad fight on Bigg Boss 10. As per Lopa, Rohan often uses certain words that hurt her very badly! She tells him that he should be very careful about the words he uses when he speaks! Rohan on the other hand blames her saying that she thinks whatever she says is always correct!

Lopamudra tells Rohan saying that she can sense how he doesn't like her interfering on his matters, hence she makes a statement saying "I would never ever in this entire season will stand by you Mr. Rohan Mehra!". She says she finds it fake when Rohan talks about maintaining friendship! She also points out that he doesn't have an ability to listen, and that's the reason she has to shout every time!

Rohan a little annoyed responds saying that he doesn't feel she deserves a good friend after she has to say all of this! Lopa loses her cool on this and tells him he is nobody to say all of this! She says she will be maintaining friendship even if they both are not talking with each other, unlike him!

Will this crack in their friendship pull them apart forever?

Know this and everything about Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!