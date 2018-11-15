posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 15th, 2018 at 5:26 pm

After the results of the hitman task, the two contenders selected for captaincy are Shivashish and Romil. And to decide between these two, Bigg Boss announced tasks that are divided into two parts. One, where both of them are asked to run their individual entertainment channel, and two where Shivashish and Romil’s patience is tested!

In part one of the task on Romil’s chat show, Srishty enacts like Megha and Dipika which leaves the housemate in splits. Switching to the next channel, Surbhi along with Shivashish enacts like Sreesanth and also talks about Deepak and Somi’s budding relationship in the house. Going forward, in this task, there’s a small argument between Dipika and the other house members which leads to the TV getting spoilt. What does this lead to?

In task two, the housemates were asked to throw junk, water, powder et cetera on the two captaincy contenders. The one to sit back and tolerate it all for the longest time hails as the new captain of the house. Stay tuned to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS to know who becomes the next captain of the house.