posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 5th, 2018 at 5:32 pm

After an exciting Weekend ka Vaar with Bharti and Aditya adding on to all the festive fun, and Urvashi’s exit that left everyone with a heavy heart, tonight is when the real drama begins. Wondering why? We’ll tell you. Jasleen and Shiv are captured walking and talking in the garden area. He doesn’t seem very happy to be in the house and wants to leave. What could be the reason behind him reacting like this? Tell us in the comments below.

Going forward, as part of the nominations, Bigg Boss asked Sree, the current captain of the house to nominate seven contestants. The ball being in Sree’s court, he has gone ahead and nominated members of the Happy Club. What could be the reason behind this? Is this a part of his game plan? Or is this the calm before the storm? Stay tuned to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS.