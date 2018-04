posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 13th, 2017 at 2:54 pm

Shivangi’s life on Naagin 2 has been a roller coaster ride filled with mind boggling twists and turns. She is set out to avenge her mother’s death and now, Anky 2 is her target.

As Shivangi is all prepared to kill Anky 2, she comes face to face with Mahish, who is the protector of Anky 2. Click here to watch the video.

How will Shivangi avenger her mother, Shivanya’s death? Will she emerge victorious in her fight with Mahish?

