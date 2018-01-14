posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 14th, 2018 at 11:36 pm

Yes, the moment every Bigg Boss fan was waiting for is here. After 105 days the name of the winner of this season is finally announced.

After much anticipation and debate, Shilpa Shinde was declared the winner by Salman Khan.

After Vikas Gupta’s shocking elimination, the finale race was between television’s two leading ladies, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.

Congratulations, Shilpa Shinde on this big win tonight.

