Shilpa 'Naagin' and Vikas 'Sapera' are in Bigg Boss 11.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 13th, 2018 at 6:55 pm

The Bigg Boss finalists are all geared up for the exciting season finale tomorrow. Two of the most talked about finalist Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are all set to entertain everyone in a new avatar. 

Their unique frenemy relationship was one of the highlights this season. In their upcoming performance for the Bigg Boss finale, both are seen taking on the role of a Naagin and Sapera. 

With the many ups and downs both finalist have witnessed in the house it will be interesting to see how their filmily performance narrates it all. 

Don’t forget to tune in to the Bigg Boss finale at 9 PM. 

 


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

