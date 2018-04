posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 24th, 2016 at 1:08 pm

The uber cool Sharad Malhotra is all set to liven up the CNBTaaza stage with a crazy dose of crackling comedy.

See him step out of his romantic avatar of Rishi and enjoy his comical charisma.

Tune in on 25th September at 10PM! #CNBTaaza!