posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 16th, 2018 at 5:53 pm

Fans eagerly wait for their favorite celebrities to share the latest updates from their lives on social media. Thankfully our artists never let them down too.

Sharad Malhotra from Kasam is one of those celebrities who are immensely loved by the audience. The actor recently posted his video that has the famous song from the old classic Bollywood movie ‘Silsila’ playing in the background. For all the ladies out there, this video will surely make your heart beat faster!

Check out below –

How was it? Share in the comment box below.

Watch him on Kasam Mon-Fri at 6 PM.