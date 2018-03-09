Sharad Malhotra re-creates the magic of the Bollywood classic.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 16th, 2018 at 5:53 pm

Fans eagerly wait for their favorite celebrities to share the latest updates from their lives on social media. Thankfully our artists never let them down too.

 

Sharad Malhotra from Kasam is one of those celebrities who are immensely loved by the audience. The actor recently posted his video that has the famous song from the old classic Bollywood movie ‘Silsila’ playing in the background. For all the ladies out there, this video will surely make your heart beat faster!

 

Check out below –

 

 

 

 

How was it? Share in the comment box below.

 

 

Watch him on Kasam Mon-Fri at 6 PM.


Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

