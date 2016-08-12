Shantanu's cute performance will win your hearts hands down

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 12th, 2016 at 12:49 pm

Shantanu and Choreo-partner Alisha are all geared up to turn up the bass music and get your foot tapping to their funky moves. With some ‘su-swag-tam’ choreography, Shantanu and Alisha will make the stage come alive.

Ace choreographer and JDJ9 Judge, Ganesh Hedge will be overwhelmed with joy and even do a Happy Dance with the Duo on the stage. 

cats

 

DSC_2618

 

We cannot deny how cute Shantanu and Alisha look in this performance. We can hear Jacqueline smile and whistle, can you? Get those feet dancing already! Watch JDJ9 tomorrow at 10pm.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with