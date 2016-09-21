posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 21st, 2016 at 3:39 pm

He has got the smile. He has got the charm. He has got the technique. He can be crazy live wire of energy or put up an act of complete calm.

Jacqueline's cutie, the one with the timid smile. He is going to get your foot tapping to his ' Munni badnaam' style.

And watch how Jacqueline will join him on the stage too, this time she plays the man who is ready to woo.

Are Munni's fans ready to see this 'naughty andaaz' of Shantanu?

Watch JDJ9 on Saturday at 10PM to see if Jacqueline manages to steal Munni's heart.