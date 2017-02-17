Shankar Mahadevan songs that we absolutely love

Shankar Mahadevan has been around in the music industry for as long as one can remember. He is a great singer also a renowned composer who has given us some really memorable songs. His songs have a certain distinctive quality that makes them stand out & it is also no wonder that he was honoured with the National award for best playback singer. He deserved every bit of it.

Here are some of his songs that we absolutely love –

1. ‘Meri Maa’ from the movie ‘Taare Zameen Par’

This song is beautiful in every way possible, and who would not shed a tear? The emotion it conveys resonates with everyone who knows what a MOTHER means.

 

2. ‘Breathless’ from the album ‘Breathless’

The song that started it all and brought him to the limelight, and for good reason. The song is a steady stream of energy without a hint of a pause or break. That takes skill, and the way it is sung is just too beautiful for words.

 

3. ‘Mitwa’ from the movie ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’

This melodious number has a certain charm to it and it’s hard not to sing along when you hear it. Shankar pours out all his emotions in a way that grabs you almost instantaneously.

 

4 ‘Taare Zameen Par’ from the movie ‘Taare Zameen Par’

The title track from the movie is sombre yet uplifting. This is Shankar doing what he does best and entrancing us with his ethereal voice.

 

5. ‘Kajra Re’ from the movie ‘Bunty Aur Babli’

It’s hard not to love this song. It is peppy and the way Shankar sings his verses is absolutely energetic and fun to listen to. We love it!


