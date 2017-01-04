posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 4th, 2017 at 12:19 pm

Shani’s life is all topsy turvy with Sangya’s return and Chhaya’s exit from Surya Lok. Will he be able to deal with this change?

Chhaya and Sangya finally came face to face and Sangya forced Chhaya to leave Surya Lok without meeting Shani. Vishwakarma tried to reason it out with Sangya but in vain. A dejected Chhaya left Surya Lok and on the other hand, Shani returned victorious.

Upon his return however, he meets a changed Sangya who is dry and cold towards him. So much so that she is not even happy that her son has returned from such a dangerous journey. Shani finds it all a little baffling but chooses to stay quiet. It is clearly evident from Sangya’s behavior that she favors her own children, Yam and Yami over Shani.

What twist will Shani's life take now? Will Sangya's truth be revealed to him?