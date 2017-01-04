Shani to get deprived of his mother's love?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 4th, 2017 at 12:19 pm

Shani’s life is all topsy turvy with Sangya’s return and Chhaya’s exit from Surya Lok. Will he be able to deal with this change?

 

WhatsApp Image 2016-12-26 at 4.59.34 PM

 

Chhaya and Sangya finally came face to face and Sangya forced Chhaya to leave Surya Lok without meeting Shani. Vishwakarma tried to reason it out with Sangya but in vain. A dejected Chhaya left Surya Lok and on the other hand, Shani returned victorious.

 

WhatsApp Image 2016-12-26 at 5.01.44 PM

 

Upon his return however, he meets a changed Sangya who is dry and cold towards him. So much so that she is not even happy that her son has returned from such a dangerous journey. Shani finds it all a little baffling but chooses to stay quiet. It is clearly evident from Sangya’s behavior that she favors her own children, Yam and Yami over Shani.

 

WhatsApp Image 2016-12-26 at 4.59.23 PM

 

What twist will Shani’s life take now? Will Sangya’s truth be revealed to him? Stay tuned to Shani to witness the drama unfold, every Mon- Fri, 9PM!


﻿

