posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 22nd, 2016 at 12:22 pm

Looks like everyone is super thrilled to perform this week on JDJ9. The chance to try a hand at dancing like the opposite gender, has made our contestants call out their inner actors.

Shakti Arora will be seen doing a Laavni performance. Lots of energy and the 'dhingchaak' dance will make the performance come alive.

A kiss for Ganesh and feeding him 'paan' the traditional way plus flirting with Riteish with full 'Marathi swagger' will be so in tune with Shakti's performance.

We cannot wait for some 'mast marathi thumkas!' Tune in on Saturday at 10PM! 'Aala re' Shakti on JDJ9!