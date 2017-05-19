posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 19th, 2017 at 5:13 pm

Harman from the show ‘Shakti’ is a character we all love and cherish! Vivian Dsena plays the character to perfection. With a strong on-screen presence, the actor really immerses himself in the role and we love every bit of his fun and sweet interactions with the other cast, especially his Gulabo aka Saumya.

We know all there is to know about his character, but did you know these fun and interesting facts about the man himself?

Take a look –

Vivian Dsena is of Indian and Portuguese descent, who was born to a Hindu mother (Mrs. Shyamlata) and a Christian father (Mr. Duncan Dsena).

He is an avid football fan and wanted to become a footballer, growing up. He followed it religiously and played in big tournaments during his college days. He is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

As a B.Tech student, Vivian was all set to prepare for his engineering exams. But he got a call from a popular fashion magazine and that changed his life.

Vivian studied in a military school for two years, where he learned many sports including horse-riding.

Vivian’s favourite Bollywood actors are Rekha and Salman Khan.

Vivian loves simple food. His personal favourite is rice mixed with curd.

Catch him on 'Shakti' every Mon-Fri at 8 PM!