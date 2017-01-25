Shakti: Saumya to return to the world of Kinnars?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 25th, 2017 at 7:25 pm

Earlier, Saumya’s friend from the world of Kinnars, Kareena, had come to meet her at Harman’s house. Her mother was hospitalized and so she wanted Saumya’s help. However, due to an uneventful turn of events, Saumya couldn’t help Kareena in her time of need. Furthermore, Varun caused misunderstanding between the two and Kareena firmly believed that Saumya has changed. Unfortunately, Kareena’s mother passed away. A shaken up Kareena decided that she will avenge her mother’s death and drag Saumya back into their world.

 

DSC_6238

 

Now, Kareena comes with the other Kinnar’s at Harman’s house and announces that she has come to take Saumya with them. Preeto is aghast and decides to handover Saumya to Kareena. However, this time around, Surbhi stands up for her sister and promises to protect her.

Will Surbhi succeed in keeping her promise? Or will Saumya return to the world of Kinnars with Kareena?

Tune in to Shakti, every Mon- Fri at 8.00PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with