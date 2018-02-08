Shakti: Reasons that make Vivian Dsena 'King of hearts'!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 8th, 2018 at 7:20 pm

Vivian Dsena has been ruling our hearts ever since Madhubala days. The actor has always stood out from the crowd as a performer.

 

Vivian has the knack of knowing well the audience he is doing shows for and that is why he is so convincing in every role that he takes up.

 

 

Let’s go through a list of things that make him ruler of our hearts!

 

Chiseled face – Vivian is undoubtedly one of the most handsome actors in the industry.  Any girl would want her prince charming to be like him.

 

Bindass actor – Vivian is never conscious in front of the camera, his acting is effortless. We drool over his bindaas acting always!

 

Balanced – The actor definitely knows how not to overdo things, and that’s the reason we find him to be very balanced as a performer.

 

Versatile –  He is truly versatile! Be it romance, action or emotion Vivian knows how to give the right shot.

 

Amazing screen presence – Vivian looks great on-screen! We are not saying this because of his good looks, but he has that X factor we often talk about.

 

 

You think you know something more about your favorite actor? Then do list them down in the comment box.

 

Watch him on Shakti Mon-Fri at 8 PM.


