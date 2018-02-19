Shakti: Is Harman going to die?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 19th, 2018 at 6:35 pm

Seeing Saumya as a widow Harman will get the biggest shock this week on Shakti. He would believe that Saumya performed all the rituals to become a widow on purpose. This would make him feel totally shattered. Click to watch.

 

DSC_4612

 

 

Saumya would try her best to make him understand but all her efforts will go in vain. Furthermore, Harman would leave the place in anger and meet with an accident. He would be admitted to the hospital immediately but his situation would only worsen.

 

 

 

IMG_0175

 

 

Harak and Preeto in anger would ask Saumya to leave the hospital. In a totally broken state Saumya would reach the place where the Aravan puja was performed. She would earnestly pray to the god saying she is okay to be a kinnar in every lifetime but Harman should survive at any cost.

 

 

WhatsApp Image 2018-02-11 at 14.21.07 (1)

 

 

Sometime later there would be an announcement of a bad news! What is it?

 

 

Watch the story unfold on Shakti Mon-Fri at 8:00 PM.


