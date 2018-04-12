Shakti: Harman to propose Jasleen for marriage?

In an interesting twist this week, Saumya asks Harman to spend 24 hours with him. Although Harak and Jasleen oppose this, Harman agrees to do so.

 

Saumya takes him to a beautiful place and makes him remember the beautiful things in the past and special moments that they shared. She does several things to make him realize how truly she loves him; she even plans a surprise dinner for him. After spending quality time together the duo come back home.

 

Next morning everything seems normal to Saumya but Harman reminds her that the 24 hours are over and she can give no further justifications for her deeds.

 

 

Preeto tries to make Harman understand but he refuses to listen. In a shocking twist, Harman asks Jasleen if she would to marry him!

 

What’s going to be Saumya’s reaction to this? Any guesses?

 

 

Watch Shakti Mon-Sat at 8 PM.


