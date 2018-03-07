Shakti: Harman regains his full memory!

On Shakti this week, Preeto and Surabhi plan to celebrate Saumya’s birthday so that Harman regains his full memory. Preeto invites all the Kinnars and Harak to join the celebration. Harak agrees to attend the party to see Harman’s reaction and him regaining his complete memory.

 

Everyone wishes Saumya, so does Harman by offering her a flower. In the meanwhile, Preeto explains everyone what they need to say in order to help Harman regain his full memory.

 

The plan works! Harman recollects everything that happened in the past. He gets furious to see Saumya and remembers her widow look during the ‘Aravan Puja.’

 

 

Harman yells at Saumya saying that to love her was his biggest mistake. He says he regrets everything that he did for her. In a fit of rage he even breaks her mangalsutra and asks her to leave!

 

Will Saumya have to leave the house and go forever?

 

 

Watch on Shakti – Mon-Fri at 8 PM.


