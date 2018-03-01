posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 1st, 2018 at 6:19 pm

This week on Shakti, although Harman comes out of the coma but doesn’t regain his full memory. He recognizes his parents and many others in the family but Saumya.

Saumya breaks down when the doctor declares that Harman would take some more time to fully recover. Surbhi and Nani try to pacify her at that moment.

Harman gets disturbed whenever he sees Saumya’s bangles. Although he doesn’t remember things but the flashes of the past haunt him. Saumya fails in her attempts to make Harman remember that she is his wife and this leaves her totally heartbroken!

Seeing Saumya in such a state Preeto comes to console her.

