posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on October 7th, 2015 at 1:13 pm

Jhalak Reloaded is in its final week and to make the finale grander, Shahid and Alia are all set to jazz up the dance floor with their smashing performance. This weekend is definitely going to be really special!

Shahid will be seen performing to the hit title track of Kaminey and we bet after seeing his performance, you will be asking for more! Apart from his solo act, Shahid will be seen sharing the dance floor with his ‘Shandaar’ co-star Alia Bhatt. The two will be seen tapping their feet to the title track of Shandaar.

We assure you all that the ‘akhri shaam’ will be really ‘jaandaar’! So, don’t forget to tune into the weekend finale of Jhalak Reloaded.