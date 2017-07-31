Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma to be part of Udann's story.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 31st, 2017 at 2:46 pm

It is said that when one believes in the truth of love, then love finds a way to make the two lovers meet each other. With this belief ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ starcast, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will soon be entering the show with a very special purpose! This is to unite Sooraj and Chakor forever. We are sure you would be thrilled to know this!

 

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are playing the main leads in their upcoming film which is releasing on 4th of August. Along with the movie promotions the duo will be acting cupids for Sooraj and Chakor, who truly love each other but due to unpleasant circumstances in the past had to face hardships in their relation. Both Anushka and Shah Rukh would encourage the couple to leave all hesitations, inhibitions and hard feelings behind and re- unite like never before.

 

20347403_355896924844022_6722340613921964032_n

 

 

With these superstars coming on the show, we are sure nobody can even think of skipping the exciting episodes of ‘Udann’ this week.

 

So stay tuned for special episodes on 1st & 2nd August at 8:30 PM and watch Harry and Sejal exclusively.


