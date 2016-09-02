posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 2nd, 2016 at 2:05 pm

We had seen Abhilasha Grewal in 24 Season 1 and now she will be back in the second season as well. We will also see Ronit Roy in a guest appearance as Roy who is working with Abhilasha Grewal in the ATU.

Abhilasha Grewal has been the ATU Chief when Jai Singh Rathod had gone missing in Season 1. Nothing can stop her from achieving what she has to. She is a focused and no non sense person dedicated to her work. She, along with Roy, is called in by the Home Ministry to investigate about the unauthorized undercover mission planned and in execution by Jai Singh Rathod. Abhilasha has a record of animosity with Jai.

Will Abhilasha’s bitterness for Jai affect the investigation? Tune in to 24 Season 2 this weekend at 9PM.