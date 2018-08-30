Seven times Arjun Bijlani made major style statements on the sets of Dance Deewane!

August 30th, 2018

Of dapper styles and great vibes, Arjun Bijlani, our host on the much-loved show Dance Deewane, always dressed to perfection and made heads turn. Varying from casuals to Indians to classic western wear, he certainly loves experimenting with his look and never fails to flaunt it with great confidence. Here’s rounding up seven of his best looks that we're crushing on right now!

P.S. It’s safe to say that we’re having a major fan moment right now!

 

#1 Solids for the win always! 
 

36916690_1923452374618955_6769890338589900800_n (1)

 

#2 Bollywood special hai toh SRK important hai!

39004144_2121475931260273_4879859769185140736_n

 

#3 No more more blues with this look!
 

35575248_2126948570894971_3163361825752350720_n
 
 
#4 Classic Indians never run out of style, do they?
 
38097071_461864767629365_8785090342492831744_n
 
 
#5 Why shoot up and throw up, while you suit up and show up?
 
34094052_424072271336953_8338416183250255872_n
 
 
#6 Men in pink? Because, why not?
 
32741406_377860302725267_666754210544484352_n
 
 
#7 How much denim is too much denim?
 
32148358_125419614996824_5470203251653607424_n

 

 

Tune in to Dance Deewane every Sat-Sun at 9 pm!

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

