posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 30th, 2018 at 6:30 pm

Of dapper styles and great vibes, Arjun Bijlani, our host on the much-loved show Dance Deewane, always dressed to perfection and made heads turn. Varying from casuals to Indians to classic western wear, he certainly loves experimenting with his look and never fails to flaunt it with great confidence. Here’s rounding up seven of his best looks that we're crushing on right now!

P.S. It’s safe to say that we’re having a major fan moment right now!

#1 Solids for the win always!



#2 Bollywood special hai toh SRK important hai!

#3 No more more blues with this look!



#4 Classic Indians never run out of style, do they?