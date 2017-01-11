posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 11th, 2017 at 5:37 pm

The semi-finale weekend is here! This Saturday you will go speechless to see the variety of acts presented by the fantastic five. The judges get so amazed that it becomes very difficult for them to choose who would go for the final round and who wouldn’t.

In fact at one point Farah Khan even requests the channel not to let the judges choose the finalists, rather let all the four go for the final round. Karan Johar stated that the kind of energy he saw in the acts was something he never experienced before in any of the seasons, and this indeed becomes a huge compliment for every performer out there. A real morale booster must say!

But this is just a gist of another breath-taking episode of JDJ9 coming your way.

So, do not miss watching JDJ9 Semi-finale this Saturday at 10 PM!