See you at the party tomorrow night only on #JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 29th, 2016 at 8:35 pm

The floor is ready! The clock is ticking and we are almost there. Before the curtains are raised, we give you a tiny peek into the madness that will take over tomorrow at 10PM.

The night will dish in with the dazzling judges shaking a leg on the floor. And Jacqueline Fernandez will mesmerize everyone with her grace.

DSC_0064

Adding fire on stage will be a sizzling performance by Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Tanna and Sidhant Gupta on Sau tarah ke, a power packed song from Dishoom.  Karishma looked like a stunning diva between the two dashing boys.

DSC_0218

Arjun Bijlani has been paired with choreographer Bhawna Khanduja, Sidhant Gupta with Pranalini Atul and Karishma Tanna with Rajit Dev.

DSC_0268
 

The night will bring in some tough dance moves with Chutki- Diwakar Nayal and Salman-Aishwarya Radhakrishnan’s Salsa performance. Lots of lifts and a bit of cat fight can be expected.

DSC_0403
DSC_0418

Helly Shah, along with Jai Kumar Nair, will put up an awesome act on Chan Chan Chan and charm the audience with her pretty smile.

DSC_0498

 

The twin sisters Poonam and Priyanka Shah will make you want to whistle with their brilliant Bharatnatyam and Hip Hop fusion.

 

DSC_0552

Another smashing trio act with Shantanu Maheshwari, Nora Fatehi and Shakti Arora will make you want to wear your dancing shoes too.

DSC_0642

Shakti Arora will perform with his Choreographer  Suchitra Sawant, Nora Fatehi with Cornel Rodrigues and Shantanu Maheshwari with Alisha Singh.

DSC_0635

The Punjabi roots within Harpal Singh Sokhi and Surveen Chawla are all set to make you do some crazy Bhangra. Their choreographers for the season are Bhavna Purohit and Sanam Johar respectively.

DSC_0694

All this and much moreee…

Venue - JDJ9 Dance Floor

Time – 10PM

It’s going to be one “Naacho Naacho Night!”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with