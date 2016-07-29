posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 29th, 2016 at 8:35 pm

The floor is ready! The clock is ticking and we are almost there. Before the curtains are raised, we give you a tiny peek into the madness that will take over tomorrow at 10PM.

The night will dish in with the dazzling judges shaking a leg on the floor. And Jacqueline Fernandez will mesmerize everyone with her grace.

Adding fire on stage will be a sizzling performance by Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Tanna and Sidhant Gupta on Sau tarah ke, a power packed song from Dishoom. Karishma looked like a stunning diva between the two dashing boys.

Arjun Bijlani has been paired with choreographer Bhawna Khanduja, Sidhant Gupta with Pranalini Atul and Karishma Tanna with Rajit Dev.

The night will bring in some tough dance moves with Chutki- Diwakar Nayal and Salman-Aishwarya Radhakrishnan’s Salsa performance. Lots of lifts and a bit of cat fight can be expected.