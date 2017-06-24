posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 24th, 2017 at 4:03 pm

'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' was loved majorly for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's chemistry in the movie. The movie talks about a guy who falls for a highly ambitious girl, and then his entire struggle to win over her heart.

The movie has several cute, touchy and funny moments that you are going to love. Couples in love will definitely relate to some of the scenes below from the movie.

Here's a glimpse of some the best moments from the movie -

The moment when Badri is seen blushing to find 'his' special someone next to him.

A beautiful relation and the happiness around.

A scene where Vaidehi gets impressed by Badri.

The popular title track of the movie that's going to make you dance for sure!

A cute moment of friendship between Badri and Vaidehi

Badri would do anything that brings smile to Vaidehi.

Our favorite nok-jhok moment between the cute couple!

One of the moments when Badri in search of Vaidehi reaches Singapore.

Career oriented Vaidehi goes through the dilemma between her heart and mind.

Will Badri be able to have the love of his life? Or all his struggles will go in vain?

Watch the world television premiere of the film on 25th June, 12 PM onwards.