posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 5th, 2018 at 3:40 pm

This week on Savitri Devi College & Hospital, we will see Jaya's release from the jail. When Kabir meets Jaya he seeks her permission to get married to Sanchi. Jaya happily agrees. Kabir immediately announces his engagement with Sanchi. The families start the preparation for the ring ceremony.

In the meanwhile, Aayesha informs Veer that Sanchi has moved on in her life. Veer is unaware of Sanchi’s engagement with Kabir, he starts looking out for Sanchi. Sanchi purposely hides herself from Veer.

Finally, on the day of the engagement Veer gets the biggest shock! He sees Sanchi putting an engagement ring on Kabir’s finger.

Veer feels shattered seeing this.

What will happen next? Watch this week.

Watch Savitri Devi College & Hospital Mon-Fri at 6:30 PM.