posted by Shambhavi, last updated on September 13th, 2017 at 3:33 pm

The blue eyed ​boy of Savitri Devi College & Hospital started winning hearts ever since his entry on the show. Actor Vikram Sakhalkar who plays Dr.Kabir is not just an ideal example of having a chiseled face and super cool personality, but his character as a boy next door certainly raises the eyebrows of all the mommies out there who are seeking alliance for their daughters.



The actor has so far really impressed the audience.



More soever he is killing it with his looks in these pictures! Check out below!​

"Khwahishon ko Jeb mein rakh Kar nikla kijiye janaab, kharcha bahut hota hai manzilon ko paaney mein" #piyushmishra #wordporn #mood. A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

"Every champion was once a contender who refused to give up" #rockybalboa #wordporn #motivation #sylvesterstallone #idol A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on Aug 1, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

#throwback#traveldiaries #ladakhtrip #heavenonearth A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on Aug 31, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Get up, dress up, show up & never give up. A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

"One step at a time One punch at a time One round at a time." #rockybalboa A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Change is the only constant. A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

"Use your smile to change the world Don't let the world change your smile" A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Focus. A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on Jul 27, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

