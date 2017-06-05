Savitri Devi College & Hospital: Vikram Sakhalkar aka Dr.Kabir looks truly debonair in these pictures!

The blue eyed ​boy of Savitri Devi College & Hospital started winning hearts ever since his entry on the show. Actor Vikram Sakhalkar who plays Dr.Kabir is not just an ideal example of having a chiseled face and super cool personality, but his character as a boy next door certainly raises the eyebrows of all the mommies out there who are seeking alliance for their daughters.


The actor has so far really impressed the audience.


More soever he is killing it with his looks in these pictures! Check out below!​

 

 

"Khwahishon ko Jeb mein rakh Kar nikla kijiye janaab, kharcha bahut hota hai manzilon ko paaney mein" #piyushmishra #wordporn #mood.

A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on

.

 

 
 

"Every champion was once a contender who refused to give up" #rockybalboa #wordporn #motivation #sylvesterstallone #idol

A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on

 

 

 

#throwback#traveldiaries #ladakhtrip #heavenonearth

A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on

 

 

 

Get up, dress up, show up & never give up.

A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on

 

 

 

"One step at a time One punch at a time One round at a time." #rockybalboa

A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on

 

 

 

Change is the only constant.

A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on

 

 

 

"Use your smile to change the world Don't let the world change your smile"

A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on

 

 

 

Focus.

A post shared by Vikram Sakhalkar (@vikramsakhalkar) on

 

