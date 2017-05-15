posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 15th, 2017 at 4:18 pm

Finally your wait is over! Savitri Devi College & Hospital will go on air at 6 PM today. The show that holds a new concept altogether, a show that revolves around the lives of doctors will be truly refreshing for the viewers.

We bet you must have not seen anything as such before. The several characters on their unique mission will keep you engrossed to know the story more and more.

The story of Savitri Devi College & Hospital is going to be colorful, for it will have drama, suspense, comedy and romance too! Can you imagine so many flavors in one go? Well, if not then this show is definitely a must watch.

Don’t forget to tune in Mon-Fri at 6 PM, starting today!