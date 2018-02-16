posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 16th, 2018 at 5:02 pm

As per the latest track of Savitri Devi College & Hospital, Veer feels jealous every time he sees Kabir around Sanchi. Kabir deeply loves Sanchi but is unable express his feelings to her. Sanchi on the other hand doesn’t show her love to Veer but cares for him secretly.

In the meanwhile, the latest entrant on the show, Ayesha doesn’t want to see Veer and Sanchi together. She constantly tries to create misunderstandings between them. In fact recently she even manipulated the photographer by asking him to use Kabir and Sanchi’s picture as the cover photo of the magazine, post the photo shoot that happened in the college. Veer felt deeply hurt seeing the magazine.

Finally Sanchi has decided to teach Ayesha a lesson by exposing her in front of Veer.

