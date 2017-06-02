posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 2nd, 2017 at 5:47 pm

In the latest development in the story of ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’ we saw that Jaya gets extremely furious to find her sister-in-law performing Barsi puja of her late husband without her permission and that too when she was away from home. An upset Jaya reaches the scene at the knick of time and pours the water in the havan kund. Her brother in law and sister in law ask her why doesn’t she perform the ritual and that doesn’t she want her husband’s soul to rest in peace!

Jaya goes inside her room and brings a kalash that still has her late husband’s ashes. Everyone including Sanchi and Sunny feel taken aback knowing that Jaya hasn’t still put the ashes in river. Later Jaya tells Sanchi that the reason she doesn’t let the Barsi happen is because of the ashes still kept at home and that she wouldn’t put the ashes in river until her husband’s dream gets fulfilled. She tells that Sanchi’s father’s only dream was to see Savitri Devi College & Hospital the way he wanted and aspired, however Dr.Anand Malhotra smashed all his dreames and she can never forget that. Jaya tells Sanchi that the day she will fulfill her father’s dream she would do all the rituals as per the custom so that her father could rest in peace eternally.

In the meanwhile we also see, Priya playing a trick against Sanket by befriending him. However Gayatri and her mother find it fishy.

