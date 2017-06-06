posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 6th, 2017 at 3:50 pm

In the last episode we saw that Jaya gets the bail from the lockup due to Sanket. Jaya makes an apology to her customers and promises that in future she would taste the food product before selling to the customers and that she takes complete onus of everyone who suffered.

Dr. Anand also starts doubting Vikrant after his last behavior wherein he took out a revolver in anger. Gayatri somehow tried covering up for Vikrant.

Later, an Alzheimer patient gets upset with the rude behavior of Dr. Riya, he throws tantrums and insists on getting treated by Dr. Sanchi only. Learning about the whole situation Dr.Kabir gives Sanchi the total responsibility of the patient and warns her once again to be careful.

The patient tells Sanchi that he would want to roam around a little as he is fed-up being in one room. Sanchi agrees or else he would start throwing tantrums again. Accidently, in the lift the patient comes out on a different floor and the lift shuts. Sanchi panics and tries to stop the lift. As the patient gets lost, he starts finding out ways to reach the right place but catches Dr. Malhotra red handed doing something truly shocking! The patient screams and tells that he would tell this to everyone.

Dr. Anand Malhotra turns pale!

What will happen next? What happened exactly?

