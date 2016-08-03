posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 3rd, 2016 at 6:19 pm

Saumya’s battle seems to be an endless one. Right from her childhood her life has been a tale of several ups and downs. Saumya’s grandmother has never been fond of her and her father has never shown any sign of affection towards her. Her mother has been someone who has kept her away from the sight of the vicious world. Owing to the fact that she hasn’t been showered with love from her family, she has felt dejected all through her life.

Her marriage with Harman was no less than a series of trouble that stumbled upon her path one after the other. But she has finally managed to step into her new phase of life as Harman’s wife. However, looks like there is still something looming over her.

Saumya's mother Nimmi, who has been overly protective of her is confronted with a series of questions from the younger daughter, Surbhi. Saumya ends up overhearing their conversation and crumbles. What is that she gets to know? Will she still be kept away from the truth or will she be consumed by the dark shadow of her own reality?

