posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 4th, 2019 at 6:52 pm

With the Panchayat deciding to give Sohum to Varun, Saumya is completely broken and even faints! She is just not ready to accept that Sohum will not be with her. Varun, on the other hand, reveals his motives about Sohum to Sweety which makes her very happy. Saumya is now unable to live without Sohum and requests Harman to bring him back.

Later, Saumya is seen sneaking into Sukkha’s house just to see Sohum. On reaching there, Saumya sees Sohum crying while Sweety and Varun are enjoying amongst themselves. This makes her upset and she ends up spending the night outside Varun’s window. Will Sukkha find Saumya? What will this lead to? Tune in to Shakti from Monday to Friday at 8 pm.