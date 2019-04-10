posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 10th, 2019 at 6:07 pm

Previously on Shakti, we found out that Harman and Saumya find an old letter written by Surbhi which talks about how she wanted Saumya to adopt Sohum. On following up more, Rajat finds that Varun was responsible for Surbhi’s death. Tonight, we see that Saumya manages to get the court to extend their date. On leaving from there, both Harman and Saumya find Rajat lying on the road drunk. What will they do next?

Later, Saumya is seen getting kidnapped. Harman, who has varied emotions running at the moment warns Chaddha, Varun and Sukkha. Where could Saumya be? Will Rajat and Saumya be able to find Saumya? Tune in to Shakti from Monday to Friday at 8 pm to find out more.