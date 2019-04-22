posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 22nd, 2019 at 7:45 pm

Love like Harman and Saumya is truly difficult to find. Wondering why? Well, here’s why! This week on shakti, we see Harman enrolling Saumya for school. He is seen comforting her endlessly during all her anxious moments and it's nothing but heart-warming. How is this new journey going to unfold? What is her first day going to be like?

Going forward, Saumya decides to go against the villagers to help a lady during her delivery. Will the villagers understand Saumya’s point of view? Or will they dismiss her decision? In school, Saumya makes her first friend thanks to Harman. They even celebrate her birthday in class. How does her journey pan out going forward?

